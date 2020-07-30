Left Menu
Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:35 IST
Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know
The avid viewers are expressing thanks to Foxtel and Wentworth creators for successfully completing the projects for Season 8 during Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

The announcement of Wentworth Season 8 was done long before and finally its premiere took place on last Tuesday, July 28. Foxtel tweeted a clip on May 26 to announce that Wentworth Season 8 would be on the small screens on July 28. The caption was provided, "Lockdown is ending. #Wentworth | New Season | July 28 | Foxtel Original". However, the video is no longer available.

The avid viewers are expressing thanks to Foxtel and Wentworth creators for successfully completing the projects for Season 8 even during the time when Australia was combating against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here're the names of main cast for Wentworth Season 8 – Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins aka Boomer, Robbie J Magasiva as Governor Will Jackson, Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell, Susie Porter as Marie Winter, Kate Box as Lou Kelly, Jane Hall as Ann Reynolds, Zoe Terakes as Reb Keane, Kate Atkinson as Industries Manager Vera Bennett, and Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson. The recurring actors are David de Lautour as Dr. Greg Miller, Jacquie Brennan as Deputy Governor Linda Miles, Peter O'Brien as Tony Cockburn, and Emily Havea as Mon Alson.

In Wentworth Season 8 episode 1 titled 'Resurrection', the viewers have seen a former top dog of Wentworth, Lou Kelly and her transgender boyfriend Reb Keane arrive at the prison after an armed robbery. Marie is removed from isolation and placed in the protection unit; there she offers to pay for Reb's sex reassignment surgery if Reb kills Ruby. New General Manager Ann Reynolds takes the helm following the siege with the intention of removing Will from the service. Vera is reluctant to return to work after the birth of her daughter Grace, however, she is tempted when she is offered a position she cannot refuse and on the condition that Will remains as governor.

Rita remains in police protection pending her charges and is desperate to make contact with Ruby. Later, she learns that the Attorney General, Marie's former protector, has been found dead. After Boomer insults Reb, Lou viciously attacks Boomer which prompts top dog Allie to remove one of her fingers. Joan, now living under the pseudonym Kath Maxwell, puts her plan for revenge into action and has set her sights on abducting Grace.

In Wentworth Season 8, Kate Box's character, Lou Kelly will be seen as a former top dog of Wentworth Correctional Facility who often uses a violent approach to get what she wants. Jane Hall's character as Ann Reynolds will be seen as a General Manager of extreme authority, taking control of the prison following the siege. Zoe Terakes' character as Reb Keane will be seen as a transgender, a meek and shy prisoner and love interest for Lou.

Here's the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 titled 'Secrets We Keep' (according to IMDb) – With Marie being made the scapegoat for the siege she makes a desperate attempt to get into general, while Boomer continues her collision course with Lou. Joan on the other hand starts her dangerous plan.

Never miss the airing of Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Lockdown is ending. #Wentworth | New Season | July 28 | @Foxtel Original

