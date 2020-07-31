Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sherlock Holmes 3 to see Robert Downey Jr., Jared Harris, Jude Law, Noomi Rapace & others

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 31-07-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 02:31 IST
Sherlock Holmes 3 to see Robert Downey Jr., Jared Harris, Jude Law, Noomi Rapace & others
Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

Is Sherlock Holmes 3 going to be released in 2020? Fans across the world want to know if there is any possibility of its release in this year. They are also ardently waiting to get some updates on the plot and the nature of the third movie.

Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. The previous movie titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris. Thus, fans believe that the creators can't drop the idea of making the third movie in future.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. We all know that China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and TV projects had been halted and postponed due to the pandemic situation.

However, thanks to the creator of Sherlock Season 5 who decided to release the movie in December next year. They seem to resume their filming soon based on the new guidelines.

The actors for Sherlock Holmes 3 are Robert Downey Jr., Jared Harris, Jude Law, Noomi Rapace, Stephen Fry, Kelly Reilly and Rachel McAdams. The pair of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson (played by Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law respectively) in the previous movie brought an enormous quantity of audience that still compel fans to expect more from the second movie.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider.

We Got This Covered media recently disclosed that the studio was planning to sign a contract with Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran in Sherlock Holmes 3. Does it mean, Paul Anderson is going to say adieu to the series? There is yet no official announcement on it.

Sherlock Holmes 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021, third film 'secretly' shot with second movie

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump urges Democrats to help approve legislation for eviction moratorium

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Democrats to help approve legislation extending protection from eviction for renters who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.Were asking Democrats to work with us to find a solut...

Golf-Fowler grabs clubhouse lead in Memphis, Koepka finds form

Rickie Fowler put a poor recent run behind him to grab the clubhouse lead in the first round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on Thursday. Fowler, who has missed the cut in five of his last nine tournaments, birdied three o...

Amazon posts biggest profit ever at height of pandemic in U.S.

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted the biggest profit in its 26-year history as online sales and its lucrative business supporting third-party merchants surged during the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Amazon, the worlds largest online reta...

U.S. should not stand in way of U.N. chief naming new Libya envoy, Germany says

The United States should not stop United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from naming a new U.N. Libya envoy to replace Ghassan Salame who quit nearly five months ago, Germanys U.N. Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said on Thursday.Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020