Sherlock Holmes 3 to see Robert Downey Jr., Jared Harris, Jude Law, Noomi Rapace & others

Is Sherlock Holmes 3 going to be released in 2020? Fans across the world want to know if there is any possibility of its release in this year. They are also ardently waiting to get some updates on the plot and the nature of the third movie.

Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher said Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. The previous movie titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris. Thus, fans believe that the creators can't drop the idea of making the third movie in future.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. We all know that China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and TV projects had been halted and postponed due to the pandemic situation.

However, thanks to the creator of Sherlock Season 5 who decided to release the movie in December next year. They seem to resume their filming soon based on the new guidelines.

The actors for Sherlock Holmes 3 are Robert Downey Jr., Jared Harris, Jude Law, Noomi Rapace, Stephen Fry, Kelly Reilly and Rachel McAdams. The pair of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson (played by Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law respectively) in the previous movie brought an enormous quantity of audience that still compel fans to expect more from the second movie.

"We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider.

We Got This Covered media recently disclosed that the studio was planning to sign a contract with Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran in Sherlock Holmes 3. Does it mean, Paul Anderson is going to say adieu to the series? There is yet no official announcement on it.

Sherlock Holmes 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

