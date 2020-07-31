Alan Parker, director of "Midnight Express" dies at 76

Alan Parker, director of "Midnight Express" dies at 76PTI | London | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:36 IST
British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included "Bugsy Malone," "Midnight Express" and "Evita," has died at 76
A statement from the director's family says Parker died Friday in London after a long illness
Parker was one of Britain's most successful directors, whose diverse body of work includes "Fame," Mississippi Burning, "The Commitments and "Angela's Ashes." Together his movies won 10 Academy Awards at 19 British Academy Film Awards.
