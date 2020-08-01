'Beyond Good & Evil' movie in works at Netflix with Rob Letterman

"Detective Pikachu" helmer Rob Letterman is set to direct Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Ubisoft game "Beyond Good & Evil". The hybrid live-action/animated feature is in early development phase at the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The video game, first released in 2003, is a space adventure in which the player controls Jade, an investigative reporter who exposes a conspiracy that threatens her planet. A sequel game is in the works. Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin will produce for Ubisoft Film & Television.

Letterman is best known for movies such as "Gulliver's Travels" and 2015's "Goosebumps" . He most recently directed Ryan Reynolds-starrer "Detective Pikachu", which earned over USD 433 million at the global box office..