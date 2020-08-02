Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan returns home after testing negative for COVID-19; Abhishek Bachchan to remain in hospital

Legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who was under treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:00 IST
Amitabh Bachchan returns home after testing negative for COVID-19; Abhishek Bachchan to remain in hospital
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who was under treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. The news of him getting discharged from the hospital after testing negative was shared by son Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter. The 'Guru' actor on Sunday tweeted that senior Bachchan would now return home.

However, Abhishek Bachchan, who was also admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11, after testing positive for coronavirus, along with father, remains positive and shall be staying back at the hospital. He, in a subsequent tweet, mentioned that "due to some comorbidities" he remains Covid-19 positive and will remain in hospital.

In the tweet, the 44-year-old ACTOR also extended gratitude to the legion of fans, and admirers for their undying support, and prayers to the Bachchan family during these trying times. Besides the father-son duo, Big B's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

However, on July 27, the former Miss World and her daughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

My good fortune that Ram temple will be built in my lifetime: Chirag Paswan

BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan said on Sunday that it is his good fortune that Ram temple is going to be constructed in Ayodhya in his lifetime. Paswan also described himself as a descendant of Shabri who, he claim...

Spiritual preacher's followers pledge Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction

Ghaziabad and NCR based adherents of spiritual preacher Morari Bapu, who is renowned for his discourse on Ramcharitmanas, would contribute around Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The temples foundation stone is sche...

Ireland considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel -minister

Ireland is considering additional measures to limit non-essential travel in the wake of an uptick in COVID-19 infections in recent days both in Ireland and other European countries, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Sunday.Ireland al...

NIA arrests six more people and conducts searches at 6 places in Kerala gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has arrested six more people and conducted searches at six places in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, an official said on Sunday. The agency has so far arrested 10 people in the case of s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020