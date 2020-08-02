Amitabh Bachchan returns home after testing negative for COVID-19; Abhishek Bachchan to remain in hospital

Legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who was under treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. The news of him getting discharged from the hospital after testing negative was shared by son Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter. The 'Guru' actor on Sunday tweeted that senior Bachchan would now return home.

However, Abhishek Bachchan, who was also admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11, after testing positive for coronavirus, along with father, remains positive and shall be staying back at the hospital. He, in a subsequent tweet, mentioned that "due to some comorbidities" he remains Covid-19 positive and will remain in hospital.

In the tweet, the 44-year-old ACTOR also extended gratitude to the legion of fans, and admirers for their undying support, and prayers to the Bachchan family during these trying times. Besides the father-son duo, Big B's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

However, on July 27, the former Miss World and her daughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus. (ANI)