Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chris Pratt says pregnant wife Katherine is 'ready to pop' in hiking photo post

American actor Chris Pratt commended his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for still keeping active while "ready to pop."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:33 IST
Chris Pratt says pregnant wife Katherine is 'ready to pop' in hiking photo post
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Chris Pratt commended his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for still keeping active while "ready to pop." According to Fox News, the 41-year-old actor went on a hike on Saturday (local time) with Schwarzenegger and joked about the possibility of her giving birth on the trail.

The 'Jurrasic World' star wrote "Ready to pop Still don't stop," along with the couple's photo on his Instagram Story, which was later shared by a fan account. In the picture, 'The Gift of Forgiveness' author Katherine had her baby bump on full display in form-fitting work out gear.

Pratt continued: "Top of the mountain today. Kinda grateful it didn't go down on the trail tho [sic] to be real." Fox News reported Schwarzenegger and the 'Avengers: Infinity War' star are expecting their first child together this year. Pratt also shares a son with his ex-wife Anna Faris. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, Left leader Mohammed Salim test positive; Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in self-isolation

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and CPIM politburo member Mohammed Salim were among the prominent politicians who tested positive for COVID-19 as a rapid spike in cases took the tally in the country to over 18 lakh on Monday. I have just test...

US STOCKS-Microsoft, Apple lift Wall St as investors await stimulus

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as a rebound in multi-billion dollar deals, including Microsofts pursuit of TikToks U.S. operations, lifted sentiment as efforts to hammer out a coronavirus relief bill resumed.Microsoft jumped 4 on ...

Man held for distasteful comments on Amit Shah's condition

A person has been arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is infected with COVID-19, in the social media, police said on Monday. The man, who was held on Sunday night, claims to be associ...

Why is TN govt opposing parole application by Rajiv case life

The Madras High Court on Monday wondered why the Tamil Nadu government was opposing the parole application moved by Rajiv Gandhi assassination case life convict A G Perarivalan, while the state cabinet has recommended the release of all sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020