The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Since the airing of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3 in October 2018, the anime enthusiasts are ardently waiting for Season 4's release. The Netflix lovers are happy that the fourth season is returning on Netflix in August.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 is coming to Netflix on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The cast members for the fourth season include Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Akira Ishida as Ludociel, Aoi Yūki as Diane, Ayahi Takagaki as Derieri, Daisuke Ono as Drole, Emiri Katō as Deldry. Hiroki Touchi as Estarossa, Jouji Nakata as Cusack and Jun Fukuyama as King are among others.

During the end of Season 3, The Seven Deadly Sins were scattered and now they will have to reunite to face the remaining demon threats, Meaww reported. Here's the synopsis for the 'Wrath of the Gods' arc: "The Seven Deadly Sins have saved the kingdom of Liones from the invading demons. However, Camelot is still under the occupation of the Ten Commandments, and the Sins are scattered. Meanwhile, in the Fairy King's forest, King and Diane start to learn the truth about the previous war, 3,000 years ago."

If some reports are to be believed, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 will be released in October this year. The fifth season is likely to be comprised of four episodes as an extension of Season 4. The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 will be titled The Seven Deadly Sins; Judgement of Fury.

By the completion of Season 4, Meliodas murdered Fraudrin. Later it was disclosed that he is the immortal son of the Demon King. He is currently terrified and likely to take demon side while protecting Elizabeth.

Never miss the airing of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 on August 6 on the Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

