'Who's the Boss' sequel in works with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:03 IST
A sequel to the popular 1980s sitcom "Who's the Boss" is being developed at Sony Pictures Television with actors Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano. Danza and Milano, who played the father-daughter duo Tony and Samantha Micelli in the popular ABC comedy, will reprise their roles on the new show which will reportedly follow the "Fuller House" model. The sequel will take place 30 years after the original and follow the lives of Tony and Samantha, who is now a single mom and living in the house in which the original series was set in, reported Deadline.

The new comedy will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020. Original cast members Judith Light and Danny Pintauro are not currently attached to the reboot, but the hope is to "find creative ways to work them and their characters into the show".

