Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Summer Season 2: Filming to take place in Calgary from Sept 3, cast revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:05 IST
Black Summer Season 2: Filming to take place in Calgary from Sept 3, cast revealed
Although the renewal for Black Summer Season 2 took place in November 2019, it seems the streaming will take some extra time than it was expected earlier. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

The viewers will be happy to know that Black Summer Season 2 has been renewed. Created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams, Black Summer is an American web TV series that is being produced by The Asylum, the same production company behind Z Nation.

Netflix renewed Black Summer Season 2 in November 2019. The second season was renewed for only eight episodes like the previous season. The announcement was done on November 21, 2019 over Twitter.

Jaime King, who played the role of Rose in Season 1 also took to Twitter to express her happiness that they're getting a Season 2 on Black Summer. The beautiful thing is that the 41-year-old American actress will produce the second season.

"I am so excited to announce season two of Black Summer is coming! I'm so proud to star and produce the show with @netflix, @jrhyams and our incredible cast and crew!" Jaime King tweeted.

Although the renewal for Black Summer Season 2 took place in November 2019, it seems the streaming will take some extra time than it was expected earlier. The reason is Covid-19 pandemic.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus pandemic and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time period. Similarly, Black Summer Season 2 suffered due to the pandemic situation.

Filming of Black Summer Season 1 commenced in July 2018 and wrapped up by the end of September 2018. The filming for Black Summer Season 2 has been pushed back to September 3, 2020. Filming will again take place in Calgary, Canada, as confirmed by the series creator, Karl Schaefer on Twitter.

Although there is no confirmation on the cast for Black Summer Season 2, it is believed that Jaime King as Rose, Justin Chu Cary as Julius James, Christine Lee as Ooh "Sun" Kyungsun, Sal Velez Jr. as William Velez, Kelsey Flower as Lance, Mustafa Alabssi as Ryan to name a few.

Black Summer Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

New UK survey highlights greater ethnicity-related impact from COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the UKs ethnic minority communities, including those of Indian heritage, as they are over-represented in COVID-19 severe illnesses and deaths because of long-standing racial and socio...

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova opts out of U.S. Open due to COVID-19 'insecurity'

Russias Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said on Wednesday that she will not travel to New York to take part in the U.S. Open later this month as organisers could not guarantee her health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Open is set ...

SAD to seek dismissal of Amarinder govt over hooch tragedy

The opposition SAD on Thursday said it would launch an agitation over the hooch tragedy in Punjab that claimed 113 lives and demand the dismissal of the Amarinder Singh government in the state. The decision was taken in a Shiromani Akali Da...

Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that hes considering delivering his Republican convention acceptance speech from the White House in a move that would mark an unprecedented use of the public property for partisan political purposes. Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020