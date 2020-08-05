Black Summer Season 2: Filming to take place in Calgary from Sept 3, cast revealed

The viewers will be happy to know that Black Summer Season 2 has been renewed. Created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams, Black Summer is an American web TV series that is being produced by The Asylum, the same production company behind Z Nation.

Netflix renewed Black Summer Season 2 in November 2019. The second season was renewed for only eight episodes like the previous season. The announcement was done on November 21, 2019 over Twitter.

Jaime King, who played the role of Rose in Season 1 also took to Twitter to express her happiness that they're getting a Season 2 on Black Summer. The beautiful thing is that the 41-year-old American actress will produce the second season.

"I am so excited to announce season two of Black Summer is coming! I'm so proud to star and produce the show with @netflix, @jrhyams and our incredible cast and crew!" Jaime King tweeted.

Although the renewal for Black Summer Season 2 took place in November 2019, it seems the streaming will take some extra time than it was expected earlier. The reason is Covid-19 pandemic.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus pandemic and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. The majority of the entertainment projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time period. Similarly, Black Summer Season 2 suffered due to the pandemic situation.

Filming of Black Summer Season 1 commenced in July 2018 and wrapped up by the end of September 2018. The filming for Black Summer Season 2 has been pushed back to September 3, 2020. Filming will again take place in Calgary, Canada, as confirmed by the series creator, Karl Schaefer on Twitter.

Although there is no confirmation on the cast for Black Summer Season 2, it is believed that Jaime King as Rose, Justin Chu Cary as Julius James, Christine Lee as Ooh "Sun" Kyungsun, Sal Velez Jr. as William Velez, Kelsey Flower as Lance, Mustafa Alabssi as Ryan to name a few.

Black Summer Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

