Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Film Development Corporation to organize online patriotic film festival

Critically acclaimed films from various Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam will be showcased in the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:13 IST
National Film Development Corporation to organize online patriotic film festival
The festival will showcase Indian history that marks the bravery of our freedom fighters and aims to create a festive and patriotic mood among Indians across the globe. Image Credit: ANI

National Film Development Corporation is organizing a first of its kind, online patriotic film festival. The festival, a part of Independence Day Celebrations 2020 by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, begins on 7th August 2020 and runs till 21st August. The festival will showcase Indian history that marks the bravery of our freedom fighters and aims to create a festive and patriotic mood among Indians across the globe.

The festival will showcase high-quality Independence Day themed patriotic films daily at the websitewww.cinemasofindia.comfree of cost.

Critically acclaimed films from various Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam will be showcased in the festival. The selection showcases a consolidated collection of films from National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Children's Film Society India (CFSI) and Films Division.

Moreover, for the first time ever, the film Gandhi (1982) by Sir Richard Attenborough will be made accessible and can be enjoyed by people with vision and hearing impairment.

The link will be hosted on the website of MIB (mib.gov.in), and the social media handles of Press Information Bureau and MyGov. Additionally, the same link will be shared with the Ministry of External Affairs for sharing it further with the Indian missions abroad.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says Congress will resolve COVID-19 aid but must help needy -CNBC

U.S. lawmakers will resolve their differences over the next batch of COVID-19 aid and reach a deal, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, but assistance must go to those who need it the most amid the novel coronavirus pand...

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd on Thursday offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 202 crore in Yes Bank through open market transaction. A total of 15 crore shares representing 1.19 per cent stake of the private lender were sold by Adani Electricit...

Foreign stars misjudged situation, BCCI did what is best in this situation: Mithali

India ODI captain Mithali Raj totally understands the frustration of foreign internationals on overlapping of the T20 Challenge and WBBL dates but firmly believes that BCCI did its best to fit in the four-match tournament in these unusual C...

TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy no more

Ruling TRS MLA in Telangana Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. He was 59.Reddy, MLA from Dubbak in Siddipet district, passed away this morning due to heart attack while undergoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020