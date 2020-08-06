National Film Development Corporation to organize online patriotic film festival

National Film Development Corporation is organizing a first of its kind, online patriotic film festival. The festival, a part of Independence Day Celebrations 2020 by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, begins on 7th August 2020 and runs till 21st August. The festival will showcase Indian history that marks the bravery of our freedom fighters and aims to create a festive and patriotic mood among Indians across the globe.

The festival will showcase high-quality Independence Day themed patriotic films daily at the websitewww.cinemasofindia.comfree of cost.

Critically acclaimed films from various Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam will be showcased in the festival. The selection showcases a consolidated collection of films from National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Children's Film Society India (CFSI) and Films Division.

Moreover, for the first time ever, the film Gandhi (1982) by Sir Richard Attenborough will be made accessible and can be enjoyed by people with vision and hearing impairment.

The link will be hosted on the website of MIB (mib.gov.in), and the social media handles of Press Information Bureau and MyGov. Additionally, the same link will be shared with the Ministry of External Affairs for sharing it further with the Indian missions abroad.

(With Inputs from PIB)