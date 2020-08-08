Ben Affleck boards 'The Big Goodbye' as director for Paramount
American actor Ben Affleck is all set to direct 'The Big Goodbye' for Paramount, an adaptation of Sam Wasson's book 'The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood'. According to Deadline, the 47-year-old actor will also co-write, and produce it along with SNL's Lorne Michaels who nabbed the rights to the book and brought it to the studio.
The 2020 published non-fiction book narrates the behind-the-scenes story that went into making Roman Polanski's 1974 released movie 'Chinatown'. The upcoming flick marks 'Argo' helmer Affleck's first directing job since 2016 released 'Live by Night'. (ANI)
