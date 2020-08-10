Left Menu
Farhan Akhtar expresses gratitude on 19 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai': Thank you for continued love

Regarded as one of the benchmark Bollywood films on friendships, "Dil Chahta Hai" featured Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan as three friends who share a deep bond, but have different approaches towards love and life The film, released in 2001, went on to win a National Award and attained cult status, with the characters of Akash, Sameer and Sid resonating with the urban audiences.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday celebrated 19 years of his hit directorial debut "Dil Chahta Hai" and thanked the audiences for showering the film with love for all these years. Regarded as one of the benchmark Bollywood films on friendships, "Dil Chahta Hai" featured Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan as three friends who share a deep bond, but have different approaches towards love and life The film, released in 2001, went on to win a National Award and attained cult status, with the characters of Akash, Sameer and Sid resonating with the urban audiences. Farhan took to Twitter and shared images of some of the most memorable dialogues from "Dil Chahta Hai" . In a refrence to the much-loved sequence from the film where Aamir, Akshaye and Saif talk about their future, sitting at Chapora Fort in Goa, Farhan wrote on Twitter, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the love you continue to show it." "To my amazing cast and crew, wherever you are, see you at Chapora Fort!! Jahaaz aur bhi bada ho gaya hai!" he added. Also starring Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni, the film is credited for altering the grammar of male-friendship on-screen and rooting it in real, urban setting sans any larger-than-life backdrop. Sonali said "Dil Chahta Hai" was a career milestone for her. "Thank you for this amazing landmark in Indian cinema as well as my career. May you make a comeback in direction soon #19YearsOfDilChahtaHai," she posted. The actor had earlier appeared in films like "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya" and "Mission Kashmir" before "Dil Chahta Hai" , Ritesh Sidhwani, who produced the film along with Farhan under their banner Excel Entertainment, remembered the experience of working on the project as a "wild ride".

"#DilChahtaHai we could turn back time to 19 years ago. What a wild ride- great memories and friendships that will last 'humesha' (always)," he tweeted. The film went on to have a massive pop culture impact, courtesy its relatable dialogues (penned by Farhan), it's depiction of the aspirations and fallings of the young and the chartbuster soundtrack of Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Last year, Akshaye had opened up about a possible sequel to "Dil Chahta Hai" and said he keeps telling Farhan that a part two should happen when the three actors are "fifty plus." PTI JUR SHD SHD

