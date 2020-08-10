When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Cobra Kai Season 3 is a highly loved American action comedy-drama web television series based on The Karate Kid film series. Fans will be happy to know that the third season will not mark the end to it.

Announced long back, Cobra Kai Season 3 was expected to be out in May this year. It was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation across the world. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic badly affected the entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Cobra Kai is ready to fight on Netflix instead of YouTube. It will debut with Season 3 on Netflix. In addition, Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai will arrive to Netflix later this year.

The news comes after a report that Sony was looking to find the Karate Kid sequel series a new home. At the time, it was said YouTube Premium was willing to air Season 3 but would not order any further episodes. Instead, the show has a new life on Netflix.

"The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat," Netflix vice president of original series Brian Wright said in a statement, as reported by Gamespot. "The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can't wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world."

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix by the end of summer. This was revealed by the series co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, in a Q&A session on Twitter.

So I just want to know... No Cobra Kai this year right? @jonhurwitz I just want to know, so my soul can rest knowing that I wont have to wait for season 3 this year... — Diego Rosales (@MandragoraDiego) June 2, 2020

Netflix announced in June 2020 that the first two seasons of Cobra Kai would move from YouTube to the online streaming service. On the other hand, Season 3 is likely to see many new characters. It will feature Ralph Macchio (as Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (as Jhonny Lawrence), Mary Mouser (as Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (as Robby Keene), Xolo Mariduena (as Miguel Diaz), Peyton List (as Tory), Jacob Bertrand (as Eli Moskowitz), Martin Kove (as John Kreese), Nichole Brown (as Aisha Robinson), Hannah Kepple (as Moon), Vanessa Rubio (as Carmen Diaz), Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Gianni Decenzo (as Demetri), Aideen Mincks (as Mitch), Paul Walter Hauser (as Raymond), and Khalil Everage (as Chris).

Many fans are asking why Netflix is taking so long for Cobra Kai Season 3 to arrive (on it). The reason is there is a lot of work to be done before Cobra Kai releases on Netflix. The online streaming service is currently in the process of developing dubs in over 30 different languages for Cobra Kai. As YouTube only previously provided a Hindi dub, Netflix is making sure that every episode of Cobra Kai will be fully accessible to audiences around the world, What's on Netflix revealed.

Cobra Kai Season 3 does have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

