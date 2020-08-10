Left Menu
Violet Evergarden Season 2: More on Gilbert’s reappearance, The Movie to be out in September

Updated: 10-08-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 21:26 IST
A rumour earlier swirled up that Violet Evergarden Season 2 was renewed without any official announcement. Image Credit: Facebook / Violet Evergarden

Since the release of Violet Evergarden Season 1 in April 2018, fans have been ardently waiting for Season 2's release. It is now one of the most anticipated Japanese light novel series, thanks to Season 1's remarkable success.

Unfortunately, Violet Evergarden Season 2 is not renewed yet. Fans need to wait for its renewal as the world's health condition is not good at all. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic badly affected the entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

A rumour earlier swirled up that Violet Evergarden Season 2 was renewed without any official announcement. The reason is the publisher, Kyoto Animation has recently announced that they are working on something new. With this announcement, Violet Evergarden aficionados have started assuming that they are working on the second season.

In 2014, Violet Evergarden won the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation Award's novel category, the first ever work to win a grand prize in each of the three categories (novel, scenario, and manga). This is another reason why the idea of making Season 2 can't be dropped.

The official plot or synopsis for Violet Evergarden Season 2 is yet to be revealed. But the avid viewers are expecting previous season's unanswered questions to be solved. Major Gilbert was executed. Whether he will reappear in Season 2 is the main question on everyone's mind. Many expect that his character will be visible through flashbacks.

However, fans have a good news during this period when the world is combatting against the deadly virus. The anime film titled Violet Evergarden: The Movie will debut this year. Yes, you've read it right. The movie will premiere on September 18, 2020. Its initial release date was April 24, 2020, but it was later delayed to September 18 due to the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

