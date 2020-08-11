Left Menu
Sherlock Season 5: Benedict Cumberbatch to be back with Louise Brealey, Sian Brooke, Una Stubbs

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 11-08-2020 02:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 02:43 IST
Sherlock Season 5: Benedict Cumberbatch to be back with Louise Brealey, Sian Brooke, Una Stubbs
The fascination surrounding Sherlock Season 5 continues and many believe it would focus on Sherlock Holmes's long-lost or secret sister Eurus Holmes. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. The previous season achieved highly positive responses and success related to it paved the way for the making of another season.

Sherlock Season 5 will feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson respectively as the protagonists like they were seen in the previous seasons. Sherlock's sister Eurus Holmes will also be seen in Season 5. The character will be played by Sian Brooke. "It would be great, she is a character I would love to revisit. You don't get to play these parts every day, she's abnormal and those sorts of parts are always great," Sian said in a recent interview.

Sherlock Season 5 has several possibilities to return to the small screens. Some time back, the series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. Mark Gatiss repeated similar thing in another media conversation earlier.

A couple of months back Digital Spy reported the presence of The Widow-actress Louise Brealey in Sherlock Season 5. The 40-year old actress, Louise Brealey is best known for playing Molly Hooper in Sherlock.

In a conversation with Radio Times, Louise Brealey gave a hint of her returning to Sherlock Season 5. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards," she said. Although the making of a special episode has created a rumour, Brealey said that she didn't hear about it.

On the other hand, Brealey revealed Una Stubbs was also keen to get back in the series. The 82-year old English actress played the role of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson's landlady, Mrs Hudson. "Una and I are always like, 'Wouldn't it be lovely to do another one?" she explained. "But unfortunately we're not in charge of the decision making in the room," she added.

The fascination surrounding Sherlock Season 5 continues and many believe it would focus on Sherlock Holmes's long-lost or secret sister Eurus Holmes. The series is expected to show more on the evil side of her but nothing is confirmed yet.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

