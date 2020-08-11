Sherlock Holmes 3: Release possible in Dec 2021, will Michael Fassbender make an entry?

Sherlock Holmes 3 is always a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for the last nine years. The previous movie titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics. The remarkable success of the second movie is considered another big reason behind the making of Sherlock Holmes 3.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows earned USD 186.8 million in North America as well as USD 357 million in other territories for a worldwide total of USD 543.4 million. The movie was became the twelfth highest-grossing movie of 2011 worldwide. Such a massive success paved the way to the making of Sherlock Holmes 3.

The release date of Sherlock Holmes 3 can only place at the end of 2021. The movie creators already started filming earlier. But currently nothing related to its development can be expected due to Covid-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic situation is expected to be controlled in the next few months and the creators are likely to be successful in releasing the movie by December 2021.

The making of Sherlock Holmes 3 is among those movies that had been affected due to the pandemic situation. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic brought the entire entertainment industry into a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movies and television projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Sherlock Holmes 3 will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. The pair of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson (played by Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law respectively) in the previous movie brought an enormous quantity of audience that still compel fans to expect more from the second movie.

A few familiar characters including Noomi Rapace's Madam Simza Heron will make a comeback. The studio reportedly had a plan to sign contract with Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran. It has also been said that Jared Harris' Professor Moriarty will return, having faked his death in the previous entry.

Apart from the lead actors Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, Sherlock Holmes 3 will see other stars like Jared Harris, Stephen Fry, Noomi Rapace, Rachel McAdams, Kelly Reilly and Eddie Marsan. Jared Harris as Professor James Moriarty, Stephen Fry as Mycroft Holmes, Noomi Rapace as Madame Simza Heron, Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, Kelly Reilly as Mary Morstan and Eddie Marsan as Inspector Lestrade will be returning in the third movie.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is yet to get an official trailer. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

