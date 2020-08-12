Sarah Paulson's 'Run' to release on Hulu

Actor Sarah Paulson's upcoming horror thriller "Run" is heading to streamer Hulu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming platform has acquired domestic rights from Lionsgate.

"Run" is latest in a long line of titles to ditch its planned theatrical release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lionsgate had earlier decided to bypass theatres with a premium video-on-demand release for Janelle Monae’s "Antebellum". Directed by Aneesh Chaganty of "Searching" fame, "Run" features Paulson as the mother of a teenage girl (Kiera Allen) who has been raised in total isolation. The girl’s life begins to unravel as she discovers her mother’s sinister secret.

"We’re super excited audiences will get to stream 'Run' on Hulu, a platform that’s really committed to giving the movie the same, big splash that was always intended for it," Chaganty said. "Plus, the film is about a girl who’s been quarantined at home her whole life; watching it the same way should be a fitting experience in 2020," he added.

Chaganty wrote the film's script with Sev Ohanian, who also produced the movie along with Natalie Qasabian..