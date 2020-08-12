Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonu Sood helps Gorakhpur's 22-year-old girl get knee replacement surgery

Continuing with his humanitarian gesture, actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to Gorakhpur's Pragya Mishra who had sought Sood's help in getting a crucial knee replacement surgery, which will prevent her from being bedridden for life.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 23:06 IST
Sonu Sood helps Gorakhpur's 22-year-old girl get knee replacement surgery
Actor Sonu Sood (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Continuing with his humanitarian gesture, actor Sonu Sood has extended a helping hand to Gorakhpur's Pragya Mishra who had sought Sood's help in getting a crucial knee replacement surgery, which will prevent her from being bedridden for life. Hit with financial tensions amid the coronavirus lockdown, Pragya's injury added to the woes of her father who is a priest of a local temple in Gorakhpur.

The 22-year-old girl whose real name is Devavandita had earlier last week tweeted asking Sood to help her financially so that she doesn't get "bedridden." "Sir I need your help Help me please I have requested you for help many times. Save me from being bedridden by helping me financially," she had tweeted with the prescription from the hospital that carried the estimated cost of the surgery which was over one lakh rupees.

Following this, Sood spoke to a hospital situated in Uttar Pradesh's Indirapuram and got the arrangements of the surgery done. "Have spoken to the doctor. Have lined up your travel too. Ur surgery will happen next week. Get well soon. God bless," Sood tweeted replying to Pragya.

Doctor Akhilesh Yadav who had operated upon Pragya, said that he went to meet the injured girl in Gorakhpur after receiving a call from the 'Dabangg' actor. He further added that Sood kept inquiring about Pragya and his family's condition constantly and asked him if they were facing any problem with the hospital procedures.

Pragya's father Vinod said that besides the financial aid for the surgery, the Bollywood actor had also arranged their travel from Gorakhpur to Ghaziabad. The actor has assisted numerous persons including distressed daily wage earners, migrant labourers stranded students and even a tractor to a family which could not amid the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Complete failure of law and order machinery: Cong on Bengaluru violence

The Congress on Wednesday condemned the violence in Bengaluru in which three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post, and alleged that it was a complete failure of the...

COVID SCIENCE-COVID-19 tied to muscle-weakening disease; vaping risk documented

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Neuromuscular disease may be triggered by COVID-19 Resear...

Turkey wants to resolve energy exploration dispute with Greece through dialogue

Turkey and Greece signalled a willingness on Wednesday to resolve a dispute over energy exploration in the Mediterranean, while vowing to defend their interests in the region. Turkey and Greece, NATO allies, vehemently disagree over overlap...

'Mafia Raj' in Birbhum district: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the reign of mafia in Birbhum, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is worried over the situation in certain areas in the district, which are not very far away from Rabindranath Tagores abode of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020