Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cried my eyes out: Hrithik praises 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' team

Actor Hrithik Roshan appreciated the movie 'Gunjan Saxena

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 09:11 IST
Cried my eyes out: Hrithik praises 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' team
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan appreciates the team of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Hrithik Roshan appreciated the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' on Wednesday and praised the entire cast for their "outstanding" work. The 'War' actor shared his reaction to the movie on Twitter, that got released yesterday (August 13) in the video streaming platform Netflix.

The 46-year-old actor noted: "cried my eyes out and laughed out loud" after watching the newly released movie - a story of the Dharma Productions, based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot -- Gunjan Saxena -- who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. Actor Janhvi Kapoor has essayed the role of Saxena in the movie. Hrithik complimented and took a bow at the entire team of the movie for its "outstanding" execution.

The movie, upon its release, drew mixed reactions from the movie enthusiasts, with some appreciating the movie for the deliverance, while some disappointed with the outcome. Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

The 'Dhadak' actor, Kapoor played the pivotal role, and she is supported by Pankaj Tripathi, who essayed the role of her father in the flick. Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in 2nd OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the...

Biden raises USD 26 m in 24 hours after VP announcement

Joe Biden raised USD 26 million in the 24 hours after he named Kamala Harris as his running mate, doubling his previous one-day record and signaling enthusiasm among Democrats following the selection of the first Black woman on a major part...

Selena Gomez collaborates with Blackpink; new song to be out in August

Its official Singer Selena Gomez has teamed up with hit South Korean girl group Blackpink for a new collaboration. The Wolves singer on Wednesday local time shared the news with her followers on Twitter.Along with the collaboration news, th...

In a first, Airbnb takes action against guest for party

For the first time, Airbnb is taking legal action against a guest for violating its ban on unauthorised parties. The San Francisco-based home sharing company said Wednesday it is initiating legal proceedings against a guest who held an unau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020