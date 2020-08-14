Left Menu
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam moved to ICU as his condition deteriorates

Almost a week after he was admitted to Chennai's MGM healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as his condition has deteriorated.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:53 IST
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam moved to ICU as his condition deteriorates
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (file). Image Credit: ANI

Almost a week after he was admitted to Chennai's MGM healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as his condition has deteriorated. As per the latest health bulletin by the hospital, the singer is on life support and his condition remains critical.

"There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID-19 since 5th August 2020. In a late-night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated," the health bulletin read. "Based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical," the bulletin further read.

He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored. On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus. (ANI)

