'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp's Twitter account hacked

Other posts that appeared after hacking included sexual content, racial slurs and talk about suicide and have since been deleted.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-08-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 10:32 IST
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp's Twitter account hacked
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Stranger_Things)

"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp has said his Twitter account was hacked, after a series of concerning and inappropriate posts appeared on his verified page

The 15-year-old child actor, who stars as Will Byers on the hit Netflix sci-fi series, confirmed that the privacy of his page on the microblogging site was compromised on an Instagram story Saturday

On Instagram he wrote, "Someone hacked my Twitter. It's not me. I'm trying to get back and I'll let you know when I do." Starting Saturday afternoon, Schnapp's Twitter account began publishing and retweeting a range of bizarre and inappropriate posts. Though he had not posted original tweets since July 16, on Saturday his account posted retweets from other accounts about the him smoking and getting beat up. Other posts that appeared after hacking included sexual content, racial slurs and talk about suicide and have since been deleted.

