Katy Perry gives sneak-peak at baby girl's nursery and adorable Orlando Bloom onesie

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry gave fans an inside look at her daughter's nursery during her weekly 'Smile Sunday' live stream show, during which she surprised fans by showing off the pink-themed room.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:43 IST
Katy Perry gives sneak-peak at baby girl's nursery and adorable Orlando Bloom onesie
Singer Katy Perry on the cover of album 'Smile' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry gave fans an inside look at her daughter's nursery during her weekly 'Smile Sunday' live stream show, during which she surprised fans by showing off the pink-themed room. According to People Magazine, the 35-year-old pop star said with a grin as she stood in the entryway of the room, "Hey everyone, I'm going to show you my baby room. Then moving away from the door, Perry showed off a set of baby clothes that she had hung on the wall of the room before giving viewers a glimpse of her baby's crib, rocking chair and changing area.

Perry then placed her laptop down and then asked viewers if they wanted to see her daughter's outfits before she pulled out an adorable and hilarious onesie adorned with images of fiance Orlando Bloom's face on it. Elsewhere during the live stream, the 'Roar' songstress referred to her daughter, who is due this summer, as 'Kicky Perry,' and joked that she wants to 'evict' her baby soon.

Earlier in June, a source close to Bloom revealed to People Magazine that he and Perry were in full-on nesting mode as the arrival of their baby girl drew near. The source also shared that the couple was still decorating the nursery making it their own and having fun with it. (ANI)

