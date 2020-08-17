Malaika Arora shares stunning pictures in traditional avatar

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Monday soared temperatures as she channelled her traditional avatar in a Manish Malhotra's designer lehenga for a photoshoot. The 46-year-old diva shared her stunning pictures on Instagram, in which she flaunted her lean figure in a grey lehenga choli. In the picture, Malaika looks gorgeous as she effortlessly poses in the designer lehenga by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In the picture, the fitness enthusiast is seen sporting the grey lehenga choli with designer border and accessorised her looks with minimal jewellery.

Malaika is seen sporting a mang teeka with nude makeup and has added emerald green bangles and rings, which completed the glamorous traditional look for the diva. Along with the picture, she tagged designer, Malhotra as she captioned the picture. Later on, the designer also shared a video and snap from the photo-shoot.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 1 lakh netizens liked the traditional avatar of the diva. Malhotra also praised Malaika in the comments section writing, "stunning you in #Taban." (along with two red heart emojis).

Amrita Arora also chimed into the comments section and left fire and red heart emojis. Of late, the mother of one has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of her yoga session with her pet dog - Casper. (ANI)