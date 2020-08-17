Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at an age of 90 on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:18 IST
Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Late classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at an age of 90 on Monday. Music composer Salim Merchant confirmed the news about the Padma Shri awardee's demise.

Merchant took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of the celebrated classical vocalist. "Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji has left us.. his voice & music has inspired & left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music. Om Shanti #RIPPanditJasraj," the 45-year-old musician tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the celebrated musician and said that his death has left behind a void in the Indian cultural sphere. "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere," PM Modi tweeted.

"Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," his tweet further read. Pandit Jasraj whose career in music spanned over 80 years belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He is a recipient of several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Right-wing groups clash with counter protesters in several U.S. states

Right wing demonstrators fought with leftist counter protesters in Georgia, Michigan and Oregon on Saturday drawing in riot police and SWAT teams. Groups ranging from an anti-government patriot group in Portland, Oregon to alt-right Proud B...

Israelis eager to tighten ties to UAE after historic accord

For eager Israelis, anticipation is mounting that Dubais glitzy Burj Khalifa, the worlds tallest building, will soon join the ranks of the Pyramids in Egypt and the ancient ruins in Jordans Petra as a once-forbidden destination now within r...

Trump says U.S. watching 'terrible' situation in Belarus closely

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States will be closely watching the terrible situation in Belarus, where a political crisis erupted after a presidential election on Aug. 9 that protesters say was rigged.Its terrible. T...

Soccer-Guangzhou Evergrande, Beijing top Chinese Super League groups

Guangzhou Evergrande maintained their grip on top spot in Group A of the Chinese Super League CSL as striker Wei Shihao struck twice to guide the defending champions to a 3-1 victory over Henan Jianye, their fourth win in five games. Former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020