Not been invited: Laurence Fishburne on reprising Morpheus in 'The Matrix 4'

The 59-year-old actor, who has played the iconic role in the three "Matrix" films, said he has "not been invited" to reprise the part. The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, the new project is written and directed by Lana Wachowski.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:56 IST
Not been invited: Laurence Fishburne on reprising Morpheus in 'The Matrix 4'

Actor Laurence Fishburne has revealed he will not be returning to play Morpheus in the upcoming fourth installment of "The Matrix" , the cult sci-fi franchise. The 59-year-old actor, who has played the iconic role in the three "Matrix" films, said he has "not been invited" to reprise the part.

The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, the new project is written and directed by Lana Wachowski. "I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great," Fishburne told the New York Magazine.

The actor also acknowledged that Morpheus maybe his most well-known performance, but it is not the only thing he will be remembered for. "It is probably the role that I'll be best remembered for, which is great; it's not the only thing I'll be remembered for, which is better.

"What I get with him is I've got Darth Vader in this hand, and I've got Obi-Wan in that hand. I've got Bruce Lee, I've got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I've got kung fu," he said explaining the multilayered character. "The Matrix 4" will see other franchise stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith return as Neo, Trinity and Niobe.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Brian J Smith, Toby Onwumere and Jonathan Groff are new additions to the series. Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Wachowski.

Due to production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the makers are now hoping to release the film on April 1, 2022..

