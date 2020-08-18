Left Menu
Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhumi Pednekar urges fans to opt for eco-friendly Ganpati idols

As Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, actor Bhumi Pednekar has urged people to choose eco-friendly methods of making Ganpati idols at home, benefitting our nature. The festival will be celebrated on August 22.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:14 IST
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

As Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, actor Bhumi Pednekar has urged people to choose eco-friendly methods of making Ganpati idols at home, benefitting our nature. The festival will be celebrated on August 22. Pednekar, who is a passionate climate advocate, feels people should adopt to DIY (Do it yourself), and more sustainable methods of making Ganpati idols at home that won't bring any harm to the environment.

"This is my most favourite festival and we have been celebrating Ganpati for years in my family. Since I have been on this journey of climate conservation, I have realised that there are better ways of celebrating this festival, more sustainable ways. Nature is GOD, GOD is nature and we have to find better alternatives," the 'Bala' actor added. The 31-year-old star is being at the forefront, taking up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among her legion of followers. She has been trying to advocate positive social messages through her movies as well as her nature protection initiative 'Climate Warrior.'

In view of the coming festival, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' star has joined hands with sculptor and environment activist Dattadri from Maharashtra to spread this important message. Dattadri specialises in making tree Ganpati idols with seeds planted inside the idol. The idol can be immersed in clay pots after the festivities are over and the seeds then sprout to life, giving birth to a new tree.

Talking about the idea, Pednekar said: "I really hope that concepts like these are adopted by the citizens at home to spread the message of ecological conservation to the next generations. I hope people are inspired to act and choose environmentally friendly alternatives like this which are revolutionary ideas to protect our country." "We have to work to change the mindset of the people and try and make them realise that you can celebrate the festivals with all gusto but you can also celebrate them in the most environmentally conscious way too," the actor added. (ANI)

