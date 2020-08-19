Left Menu
The 100 Season 8 won’t take place, a prequel may be a plan of Jason Rothenberg

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-08-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 02:49 IST
The 100 Season 8 won’t take place, a prequel may be a plan of Jason Rothenberg
Let us notify you that there has been no such discussion on the returning of The 100 Season 8. Image Credit: Facebook / The 100

With the ending of The 100 Season 7 on August 19, fans are getting curious about Season 8. They are repeatedly questioning whether they will be able to amuse with The 100 Season 8 in future.

Before talking on The 100 Season 8, let's have a look at Season 7 finale's synopsis. It's quite short that says 'Clarke, Octavia, Raven and Echo struggle with a new foe'.

Many websites are creating rumours claiming The 100 will be back with Season 8. They are also claiming with no official announcement that The 100 Season 8 will be back with new faces.

Let us notify you that there has been no such discussion on the returning of The 100 Season 8. The series is not going to be renewed for one more season as it was clearly stated that The 100 Season 7 would mark end to it.

Last year in August, The 100 creator Jason Rothenberg dropped a bombshell news on Twitter announcing that Season 7 will end the series. "With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!" Jason Rothenberg tweeted.

A rumour is out these days that Jason Rothenberg is working on a prequel instead of The 100 Season 8. However, it is yet to be confirmed. The show is likely to go for part two with a prequel for that. However, as there is no official confirmation on it, fans of The 100 are asked to consider this from the perspective of a rumour.

The 100 Season 8 has no possibility. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

