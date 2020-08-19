SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomes SC's verdict, says 'It is just the beginning'

Left Menu
After the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti called it 'just the beginning' and thanked 'god for answering all the prayers.'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Image Credit: ANI

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti called it 'just the beginning' and thanked 'god for answering all the prayers.' "There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver," wrote the 'Kai Po Che' actor's sister as she posted on Twitter after the verdict by the apex court.

Taking the decision as just a beginning to justice, she added, "Thank you, God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver." She also congratulated the extended family and said that she has full faith on CBI. "Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI."

Shortly afterwards, actor Ankita Lokhande too spoke out about the historic verdict by the Supreme Court as 'the first step for justice' and tweeted, "Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice." Lokhande, the former girlfriend of the 'Kedarnath' actor also shared a picture of the lady justice. The Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case and held that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

