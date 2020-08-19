Left Menu
Ray of sunshine: 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra welcomes SC's verdict on SSR's death case

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and director of his last film 'Dil Bechara' - Mukesh Chhabra on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict directing CBI inquiry in the case of the actor's death.

19-08-2020
'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and director of his last film 'Dil Bechara' - Mukesh Chhabra on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict directing CBI inquiry in the case of the actor's death. Terming the Supreme Court verdict as the "ray of sunshine," Chhabra took to Twitter and wished for the truth to prevail.

"We can finally see a ray of sunshine. The truth will prevail. Waheguru," he tweeted and added the trending hashtag -- #CBIForSSR. Chhabra who helmed the late actor's last film was also known to be one of his close friends.

The apex court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Rajput's death, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The order came on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer the case filed against her in connection with the actor's death from Bihar's Patna to Mumbai.

The late actor's family has alleged that Chakraborty had abetted the alleged suicide of the actor and registered a case against her in Patna. The case was later transferred to the CBI. (ANI)

