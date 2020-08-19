May justice prevail: Shilpa Shetty lauds SC's verdict on SSR's death case

Hoping that the truth prevails soon, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday lauded Supreme Court's verdict of handing over the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "Lauding the #SupremeCourt in this decision," wrote the 'Apne' actor on Twitter as she lauded the verdict by the apex court.

The actor further shared, "The power of prayers and so many wishes manifesting never ceases to amaze me." Hoping for the truth to come out soon, the 'Life In a Metro' star added, "Hope the truth comes out soon; for the sake of his family, fans, and above all... for his soul to rest in peace Folded hands May justice prevail."

Shetty further added three hashtags "#CBIEnquiryForSSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SatyamevaJayate," as she welcomed the decision of CBI probe in the SSR death case. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Rajput's death, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

The order came on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking to transfer the case filed against her in connection with the actor's death from Bihar's Patna to Mumbai. The late actor's family has alleged that Chakraborty had abetted the alleged suicide of the actor and registered a case against her in Patna. The case was later transferred to the CBI. (ANI)