Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taapsee Pannu talks about getting 'out' of the skin of Prakashi Tomar for 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Actor Taapsee Pannu who got 'into' the skin of the character of shooter Prakashi Tomar for her film 'Saand Ki Aankh' on Wednesday shared her process of getting 'out' of the character.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:50 IST
Taapsee Pannu talks about getting 'out' of the skin of Prakashi Tomar for 'Saand Ki Aankh'
Actor Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Taapsee Pannu who got 'into' the skin of the character of shooter Prakashi Tomar for her film 'Saand Ki Aankh' on Wednesday shared her process of getting 'out' of the character. Taking to Instagram, she posted three pictures from the make-up removal procedure for the film and penned down a caption explaining the same.

"Getting 'into' the skin of a character is passe, let's talk about how was it getting 'out' of the skin of #PrakashiTomar," she wrote. The 'Pink' actor then shared that it took her an hour to get back to her skin and even after the procedure she had visible folds and lines on her skin until it bounced back to normal.

"A one-hour long procedure to get my skin back n then still have lines n folds visible until the skin bounces back to normal. How many times we had nightmares that what if it never bounces back? What if one day we realise we have to live with it," the 33-year-old actor said. "That one day will come sometime in the future but as of now it was nice to shed this skin off and breathe a sigh of relief #SaandKiAankh #Throwback #ArchivePost," she added.

The film 'Saand Ki Aankh' continues to be one of the most loved films of Pannu. It bagged her the Filmfare award for best female (critics) actor this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Police seizes 1.4 kg smack, 270 kg cannabis, six held

The Haryana Police has seized 1.4 kg of smack and 270 kg of cannabis in separate incidents in Rohtak and Jind districts, with the arrest of six people, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. A police team in Rohtak had got a tip-off th...

Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks deferment of hearing on sentence till review plea considered

A day before the scheduled hearing on quantum of sentence, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan who has been held guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets, moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the proceedings till a rev...

Visva-Bharati teachers, students condemn campus violence

Teachers and students bodies of Visva-Bharati on Wednesday condemned the violence that rocked the campus over fencing the ground where the famed Poush Mela used to be held. Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association VBUFA said it was in f...

Bihar, Maharashtra alleging political interference, legitimacy under cloud: SC orders CBI probe in SSR case

Observing that the acrimonious allegations levelled by Maharashtra and Bihar governments against each other in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have brought the legitimacy of the investigation under a cloud, the Supreme Court on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020