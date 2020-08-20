Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

When is Love Alarm Season 2 going to be renewed? Season 1 of Love Alarm streamed on Netflix on August 22 last year. Since then the series fans across the world are ardently waiting to know when the second season will be out.

Thanks to the creators and Netflix for confirming Love Alarm Season 2. The second season was renewed on October 29, 2019. Many series enthusiasts expected that Season 2 would be released in 2020. But now it seems the release will be officially postponed to 2021.

The reason for Love Alarm Season 2's delay is the Covid-19 pandemic. The coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan and its rapid transformation into a global pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. The entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait for additional time for Season 2 than previously expected.

Fans are happy to learn that the filming for Love Alarm Season 2 is reportedly going on during the time of global pandemic. The creators took to Instagram in July through Love Alarm's official handle for suggesting fans to wait for a little longer. They indicated that the imminent season might arrive during the first half of 2021.

View this post on Instagram Since a lot of people are confused about the release date of LAS2 let me make an explanation. So according to a lot of articles Love Alarm was supposed to be released this year but Netflix never confirmed that as I said it was according some articles! Some people got their hopes up for nothing I've been saying this for months. We never know what will happen. But now it's a little bit more understandable because the production team of love alarm shared a picture with the hashtag #2021년상반기 which means first half of the year 2021 :) so we are now sure that we are getting a season two on the first half of 2021!!! But the exact date is not confirmed yet so stay tuned and let's wait!

The main cast from Love Alarm Season 1 will reprise their roles in Season 2. They include Kim So-hyun as Kim Jo-jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, and Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-yeong. The plot will focus on mainly the popular three characters.

Hwang Sun-oh and lee Hye-Yeong have been friends since childhood. Both enrol themselves in the program love Alarm' in quest of love. They and a woman, Kim Jo-jo, join throughout the program and fall in love with her, making a rift between the two boys.

Love Alarm Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely to be out during the first half of 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.

