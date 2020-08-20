Left Menu
Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in September

Robert Pattinson's upcoming superhero flick 'The Batman' will resume shooting in early September.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:38 IST
Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in September
A still from the film 'The Batman' featuring Robert Pattinson (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Robert Pattinson's upcoming superhero flick 'The Batman' will resume shooting in early September. According to Variety, the film will be shot at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, United Kingdom.

Filming for the comic book adventure film was halted due to coronavirus pandemic when it was roughly seven weeks into the production. The Matt Reeves directorial which is said to be a grittier take on the 'Dark Knight' mythos, is left with the shooting material of approximately three months, reported Variety. The film can be wrapped up by the end of this year.

The construction of sets has been underway by the crew members of the film. Soon after the production halt, the theatrical release date of the film has been pushed back by the Warner Bros. Studios from June 2021 to October 1, 2021.

The new Batman film stars Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Zoe Kravitz. (ANI)

