Sherlock Holmes 3’s release confirmed in Dec’20, filming to commence soon

Sherlock Holmes 3 is slated to release in December next year. The massive success of Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows paved the way of the making of another movie.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. The imminent season will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. The pair of Holmes and Dr Watson in the previous movies gained severe positive reviews and a good number of audiences worldwide. The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato.

The filming of Sherlock Holmes 3 was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and television projects were halted or postponed for an indefinite time. Thus, we need to wait longer for the third movie.

However, thanks to the creator of Sherlock Holmes 3 who decided to release the movie in December next year. They seem to resume their filming soon based on the new guidelines.

The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato. "We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider.

A few familiar characters including Noomi Rapace's Madam Simza Heron will make a comeback in Sherlock Holmes 3. It has also been said that Jared Harris' Professor Moriarty will return, having faked his death in the previous entry.

Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

