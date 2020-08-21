Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sherlock Holmes 3’s release confirmed in Dec’20, filming to commence soon

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-08-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 01:13 IST
Sherlock Holmes 3’s release confirmed in Dec’20, filming to commence soon
A few familiar characters including Noomi Rapace’s Madam Simza Heron will make a comeback in Sherlock Holmes 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes 3 is slated to release in December next year. The massive success of Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows paved the way of the making of another movie.

Sherlock Holmes 3 already started filming earlier. The imminent season will see the returning of Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. Both the actors will reprise their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively. The pair of Holmes and Dr Watson in the previous movies gained severe positive reviews and a good number of audiences worldwide. The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato.

The filming of Sherlock Holmes 3 was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the movie and television projects were halted or postponed for an indefinite time. Thus, we need to wait longer for the third movie.

However, thanks to the creator of Sherlock Holmes 3 who decided to release the movie in December next year. They seem to resume their filming soon based on the new guidelines.

The movie is going to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, while the script is written by Chris Brancato. "We're different filmmakers and I'm not going to ignore what he did so brilliantly before. I mean there will be an element of that, but I will also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. I suppose that's the idea of bringing in someone new. We'll see what happens," Dexter Fletcher told Collider.

A few familiar characters including Noomi Rapace's Madam Simza Heron will make a comeback in Sherlock Holmes 3. It has also been said that Jared Harris' Professor Moriarty will return, having faked his death in the previous entry.

Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone's movie sees major developments in 2020

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Israel launches airstrikes after 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed near the Israeli security fence late Thursday, and Israel carried out airstrikes on targets linked to the territorys Hamas rulers, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of ca...

New laws herald crackdown on Chile's delinquent 'daddies of the heart'

The release of 10 of Chilean citizens pension funds early to help withstand the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked an unexpected flurry of legal petitions for child support from the countrys army of indebted baby daddie...

Five-run sixth inning propels Rays in sweep of Yanks

Mike Zunino capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 10-5 Thursday afternoon for their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in over six years. The Rays improved to 6...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stocks defy downbeat data as dollar, global equities retreat

The dollar eased and global equity markets fell on Thursday, even as the tech-heavy NASDAQ index touched a record high and looked past the growing signs of prolonged economic weakness. Gold also rose in a sign of safe-haven buying. Economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020