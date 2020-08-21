South Africa: Cape Town to host Miss South Africa finale for first time in history

South Africa's Cape Town has partnered with the Miss South Africa Organisation to bring the pageant to Cape Town, according to a news report by Algoa FM.

Cape Town Executive Mayor Dan Plato said, "This is an iconic South African event which has, over the years, made the dreams of many young women a reality and elevated their status as change-makers in society."

"We are aware this is happening while the entire world is still reeling from an unprecedented pandemic, but we believe proceeding with events such as Miss South Africa, will provide hope and shine a light on our country's beauty and female leaders during this period. We look forward to welcoming all the participants, officials, and performers to our city for what is to be one of Cape Town's first major hybrid productions," added Mayor Plato.

CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, Stephanie Weil said, "We are delighted that Miss South Africa will come to the homes of thousands of South Africans, as well as people from around the world, from Cape Town. The city is the 11th contestant this year. We will be announcing the venue in the Mother City at a later date."

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned at a spectacular and entertainment-packed event that will take place on Saturday, October 24, and which will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic and streamed for an international audience.