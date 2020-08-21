Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa: Cape Town to host Miss South Africa finale for first time in history

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:00 IST
South Africa: Cape Town to host Miss South Africa finale for first time in history
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Official_MissSA)

South Africa's Cape Town has partnered with the Miss South Africa Organisation to bring the pageant to Cape Town, according to a news report by Algoa FM.

Cape Town Executive Mayor Dan Plato said, "This is an iconic South African event which has, over the years, made the dreams of many young women a reality and elevated their status as change-makers in society."

"We are aware this is happening while the entire world is still reeling from an unprecedented pandemic, but we believe proceeding with events such as Miss South Africa, will provide hope and shine a light on our country's beauty and female leaders during this period. We look forward to welcoming all the participants, officials, and performers to our city for what is to be one of Cape Town's first major hybrid productions," added Mayor Plato.

CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, Stephanie Weil said, "We are delighted that Miss South Africa will come to the homes of thousands of South Africans, as well as people from around the world, from Cape Town. The city is the 11th contestant this year. We will be announcing the venue in the Mother City at a later date."

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned at a spectacular and entertainment-packed event that will take place on Saturday, October 24, and which will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic and streamed for an international audience.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Brewers, Pirates search for offensive resurgence

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers will be in search of offense in their weekend series that opens Friday. The Brewers have won four of their past six games, but they feel as if they are falling short at the plate. Th...

UK transport minister says doesn't want to offer false hope on airport tests

Britain is investigating using coronavirus testing to shorten quarantine times for travellers from restricted countries but does not want to offer false hope that the rules can be changed easily, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Frid...

Aster DM Healthcare shares critical insights to aid medical fraternity in managing the pandemic

Dubai UAE Aug 21 ANIBusinessWire India Aster DM Healthcare has released a Clinical Excellence Whitepaper entitled Aster DM Healthcare COVID-19 Surge Effective Strategic Clinical Interventions that share the organizations COVID-19 journey, s...

Euro zone bond yields stabilise after five days of falls; PMIs in focus

European government bonds stabilised on Friday, with yields edging up after five consecutive days of falling, ahead of euro zone factory activity data for August.Safe-haven government debt has rallied this week as central bank stimulus, dou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020