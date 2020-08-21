Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akshay Kumar to feature in ‘Into Wild With Bear Grylls’, episode to premiere on Sept 11

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in the upcoming episode of adventure show "Into Wild With Bear Grylls". The much-anticipated episode of the show, hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls, will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app and on September 14 on Discovery Channel. Akshay and Bear shared the motion poster of the episode on Twitter.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:31 IST
Akshay Kumar to feature in ‘Into Wild With Bear Grylls’, episode to premiere on Sept 11
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood action star Akshay Kumar is set to appear in the upcoming episode of adventure show "Into Wild With Bear Grylls". The much-anticipated episode of the show, hosted by ace adventurer Bear Grylls, will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app and on September 14 on Discovery Channel.

Akshay and Bear shared the motion poster of the episode on Twitter. "You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN," the 52-year-old star wrote on Twitter. The show's host tweeted that he has found a great "adventure buddy" in the Hindi film actor. "Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN," he posted on the microblogging site. Discovery Channel also unveiled the motion poster and announced the release date for the upcoming special episode on the social media platform. Prior to Akshay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth have accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Scant progress in EU-UK negotiations, hopes for a deal fade

British and European Union negotiators made scant progress towards a deal on future ties in talks this week, they said on Friday, and both sides voiced concern that time is running out to reach an agreement before an end-year deadline. Thos...

HP Agricultural University gets new vice-chancellor

Harinder Kumar Chaudhary was appointed as the new vice-chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University on Friday, according to a statement from the Governors office. HP Governor and Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya has appointed Cha...

Bosnia's fruit growers prove resilient amid pandemic downturn

Plum season is upon us, and in the orchards of northern Bosnia fruit growers are busy with the harvest, most of which will be processed at local factories and shipped to buyers in the European Union and Russia.Despite being in urgent need o...

The EU is blocking progress on a deal, not us, says UK negotiating official

Britain blamed the European Union for holding up Brexit talks on Friday, with a senior British negotiating official pointing to the EUs insistence that state aid and fisheries policy must be agreed before talks can move on.The process block...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020