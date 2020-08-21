Left Menu
Preity Zinta marks 22 years in Bollywood with video reel

As she completed 22 years in the Indian film industry on Friday, actor Preity Zinta shared a video reel summing up her journey in Bollywood.

21-08-2020
Actor Preity Zinta (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As she completed 22 years in the Indian film industry on Friday, actor Preity Zinta shared a video reel summing up her journey in Bollywood. The 'Veer Zara' actor took to Instagram to share the video that had stills from some of her best films over the years.

Priety complimented the video with a short note on her 22-year-long journey in the showbiz. "When I started my career I was an immature wide-eyed kid who didn't know where I was going or what I would be. I just knew that I had to work hard, never give up & seize every moment," she wrote.

She went on to express gratitude to her fans and people with whom she has worked within the last 22 years. "Today when I look back I'm grateful for all the people & all the experiences - good & bad that shaped my future & made my journey so incredible & memorable," the 45-year-old actor wrote.

"A BIG THANK YOU to all my directors, my co-stars & my fans for making me who I am today. Dreams do come true so never stop believing in yourself. If I can do it so can you #22yearsofPZ #Grateful #Blessed #Thankyou #Ting #Movies," she added. Coming from the northern hilly city of Shimla, Preity began her acting career with Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se..' followed by Abbas-Mustan's 'Soldier' opposite Bobby Deol. (ANI)

