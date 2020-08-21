Left Menu
The Family Man Season 2’s possible release in Oct, renewal of Season 3 & other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:19 IST
Fans should rejoice as The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed during the lockdown. Image Credit: Facebook / The Family Man

The Family Man Season 2 is always a highly anticipated Indian action drama web television series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but fans can't hold their patience in speculating what they can see next.

Fans expected The Family Man Season 2 would be released in September 2020. This speculation was based on an Instagram post shared by the series' lead star, Manoj Bajpayee. However, the release of second season seems tough in this year based on the current country's health condition.

The making of The Family Man Season 2 was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The majority of the television, web series and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

According to some sources, The Family Man Season 2 is likely to be out in October this year. However, there is no confirmation from the series creators or Amazon Prime Video. The release is subjected to be postponed based on the current country's health situation.

Manoj Bajpayee has revealed in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama what the viewers can expect from The Family Man Season 2. "Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," Manoj Bajpayee said.

"The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series," the actor added.

Fans should rejoice as The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed during the lockdown. The renewal for the third season was done before the release of Season 2. The creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are currently conceptualizing the third season and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future.

The Family Man Season 2 is likely to be out anytime in the upcoming months. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

