Altered Carbon Season 3 to deal with consciousness, process of unearthing person’s past memories

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-08-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 01:28 IST
The Altered Carbon Season 3 is likely to be released in 2022 as there was a gap of two years between the first and second seasons. Image Credit: Facebook / Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon Season 3 is always an anticipated since Season 2 dropped its finale on February 27, 2020. Season 2 made a remarkable success and now fans are passionately waiting for the third season.

Altered Carbon Season 3 will continue taking place over 360 years in the future. Season 1's most of the episodes were set in the year 2384 in a futuristic metropolis known as Bay City. Anthony Mackie joined the Cyberpunk series' cast as the latest incarnation of Envoy Takeshi Kovacs.

Netflix is yet to announce the renewal of Altered Carbon Season 3. However, we believe that the production of the third season was affected like other Netflix series due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The majority of the web, television series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time as China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus badly shattered the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss.

The Altered Carbon Season 3 is likely to be released in 2022 as there was a gap of two years between the first and second seasons. The series takes place over 360 years in the future, with most episodes the first season set in the year 2384, in a futuristic metropolis known as Bay City. In the future, a person's memories and consciousness are written onto a disk-shaped device called a cortical stack, which is implanted in the vertebrae at the back of the neck.

Nothing has been announced officially on Altered Carbon Season 3. However, Chris Conner as Edgar Poe, Yun Lee as Kovacs Prime, Simone Missick as bounty hunter Trepp, Anthony Mackie as Kovacs, Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer are expected to be present in the third season. According to a few sources, some new faces are expected to return in the third season.

Altered Carbon Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

