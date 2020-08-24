The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

The Dragon Prince Season 4 is one of the highly anticipated web TV series fans have been waiting since Season 3 was streamed on November 22, 2019. Here we have some good news related to it.

Wonderstorm announced the renewal of The Dragon Prince Season 4 a few weeks back at Comic Con's virtual event. Fans now do not need to worry about the future of the series.

Bardel Entertainment Inc., a Canada-based animation company, has announced that with the recent four season with The Dragon Prince. According to AWN, the studio will continue to co-produce with Wonderstorm from Season 4 to Season 7.

The premiere date for The Dragon Prince Season 4 is yet to be announced. However, AWN reported that Season 4, 5, 6 and 7 would be consisting of nine episodes. Bardel and Wonderstorm began their collaboration on the series during the development of the first season.

"We are very excited to continue this creative collaboration with Wonderstorm and Netflix, and expand this rich universe into another four seasons. I've said it before but it's truly a perfect partnership. Wonderstorm has a sweeping vision for this saga, and Bardel's success has always come from pushing boundaries. We are delighted to go down this creative path with them again," Bardel SVP of Development & Production, Tina Chow said.

The viewers will see the returning of Jack DeSena in The Dragon Prince Season 4 to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also see the return to lending voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The imminent Dragon Prince Season 4 will show the conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

