Pirates of the Caribbean 6 likely to have Karen Gillan as female lead

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be released soon. The imminent sixth movie is severely under discussion as the most controversial matter is the returning of Johnny Depp. Read further to get the latest updates related to it.

There are currently two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works. According to some sources, those two versions are both reboots. The first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, was a game-changer for Disney when it opened in 2003, Screenrant reminded. The studio was not having any blockbuster live-action franchises, and was far from purchasing Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar. Disney is working on two different Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and not a single movie will have direct continuation from the previous five movies.

Deadpool authors Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick earlier signed contracts with Disney for composing the rebooted script. But both left the task in early phase of last year. Later in 2019, Pirates author Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin were brought back as the new writers. The script is highly expected to be flabbergasting under the penmanship of Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott.

Fans have a good news here. Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is likely to have a female lead in the sixth movie. If reports are to be believed, Karen Gillan will play the role of a character that will lead the plot. However, it is unknown whether the Avengers: Endgame / Infinity War actress Karen Gillan had any formal talks with the studio.

"We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit," the American film producer, Jerry Bruckheimer said on the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The imminent Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Sherlock Holmes 3's release confirmed in Dec'20, filming to commence soon