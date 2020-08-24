Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonu Sood offers accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers

The actor, who was in the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, shared the news on Instagram. Sood, 47, also said these workers have also been provided jobs in garment factories of the region through their initiative Pravasi Rojgar. "I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:26 IST
Sonu Sood offers accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / SonuSood

Actor Sonu Sood on Monday announced that he is offering accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida. The actor, who was in the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, shared the news on Instagram.

Sood, 47, also said these workers have also been provided jobs in garment factories of the region through their initiative Pravasi Rojgar. "I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar. "With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause @pravasirojgar," he wrote alongside the poster promising that the workers will be put up at a "hygienic staying facility".

The actor along with his team had rolled out a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers and arrange their transportation during the lockdown. Sood recently launched an app to offer support to workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Assembly Speaker undergoes home isolation after testing COVID-19 positive

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Jasjeet Kaur, Panchkula Civil Surgeon has confirmed that Haryana Assembly Speaker has tested positive for COVID-19.He is in home isolation and his health ...

Miss my friend a lot: PM on Arun Jaitley's death anniversary

The BJP paid rich tributes to party stalwart Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he misses his friend a lot and that his late Cabinet colleague diligently served India. Top BJ...

At least 11 killed in bomb attacks in southern Philippines

Suspected Islamic militants set off bombs in a southern Philippine town on Monday, killing at least 11 soldiers and civilians despite extra tight security because of threats of suicide attacks by Islamic State group-aligned rebels, official...

EXPLAINER-Trump's diplomatic legacy: lost trust, scarred ties and sanctions

President Donald Trump made some of his flashiest 2016 campaign pledges in foreign policy areas, such as vowing to reevaluate the U.S. relationship with NATO, abandon a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and bring U.S. troops back from forever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020