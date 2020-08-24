Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities revealed, get other latest updates

Left Menu
Updated: 24-08-2020 21:44 IST
The series choreographer, Erik Messerschmidt has given an update on Mindhunter Season 3 and weighed in on its future after recently wrapping on David Fincher's first Netflix film, Mank. Image Credit: Facebook / Mindhunter

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series. Fans have been waiting for the third season of Mindhunter since Season 2 was streamed on August 16, 2019.

Fans are highly waiting for the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3. However, Netflix made an announcement in January this year that the series was on hold as director David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects.

Director David Fincher halted working on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the film Mank and the animated series Love, Death and Robots. The actors like Cameron Britton, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Jonathon Groff, Holt McCallany, Cotter Smith, Lauren Glazier, Hannah Gross and Anna Torv will reprise their roles when the series is renewed. Those actors had been released from their contracts to pursue new projects.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is today another obstacle on the way of Mindhunter Season 3's renewal. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic situation shattered the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the series and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The series choreographer, Erik Messerschmidt has given an update on Mindhunter Season 3 and weighed in on its future after recently wrapping on David Fincher's first Netflix film, Mank.

"I don't [know the likelihood of season three happening]. We just finished this movie [Mank] and I've heard things are on hold for a little bit. We'll see. Who knows? But it would be an honour to go back. I love working with David and adore the cast and the crew, and it's been an incredible period of my life for certain. I've been really blessed to have the opportunity to work on it and contribute to it. It's been particularly important and poignant in my career. But yeah, I don't know. I don't know what's going on," Eric said to Collider on the making of Mindhunter Season 3.

If David Fincher continues to work for Mindhunter, fans should not worry about series' discontinuation at least till Season 5. Holt McCallany, who played the role of Bill Tench, said the series would cover five seasons with David as the director as he had the plan for the same since the beginning.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Fans are aggressively waiting for its renewal. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

