Nisha Ganatra developing matchmaking comedy for ABC
ABC Signature, where Ganatra is under an overall deal is part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio for the upcoming comedy. She also has diverse TV directing credits, including episodes of "Girls", "Dear White People", "Mr Robot", "Shameless", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", "Fresh off the Boat".PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:51 IST
A matchmaking comedy from director Nisha Ganatra, best known for feature films "The High Note" and "Late Night" , is in the works at ABC. Ganatra will also write and executive produce the untitled, single-camera series through her Ladies' Car Productions, reported Deadline.
The story will follow an unlucky-in-love romantic and her no-nonsense mom who butt heads as they run the most successful matchmaking service in the Little India neighbourhood in Singapore. ABC Signature, where Ganatra is under an overall deal is part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio for the upcoming comedy.
She also has diverse TV directing credits, including episodes of "Girls", "Dear White People" , "Mr Robot", "Shameless" , "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", "Fresh off the Boat" . The NYU graduate received a Golden Globe award in 2015 for her work as a director and producer in the television series "Transparent".
ALSO READ
Singapore's economy sees worst ever quarterly contraction of 13.2%
Singapore reports 61 coronavirus cases, lowest daily count in 4 months
Singapore crushes ivory from around 300 elephants to deter illegal trade
Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for molesting woman jogger
Singapore PM's nephew says will pay S$15,000 fine in contempt of court case