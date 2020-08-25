Nisha Ganatra developing matchmaking comedy for ABC

A matchmaking comedy from director Nisha Ganatra, best known for feature films "The High Note" and "Late Night" , is in the works at ABC. Ganatra will also write and executive produce the untitled, single-camera series through her Ladies' Car Productions, reported Deadline.

The story will follow an unlucky-in-love romantic and her no-nonsense mom who butt heads as they run the most successful matchmaking service in the Little India neighbourhood in Singapore. ABC Signature, where Ganatra is under an overall deal is part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio for the upcoming comedy.

She also has diverse TV directing credits, including episodes of "Girls", "Dear White People" , "Mr Robot", "Shameless" , "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", "Fresh off the Boat" . The NYU graduate received a Golden Globe award in 2015 for her work as a director and producer in the television series "Transparent".