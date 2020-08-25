Wiz Khalifa to launch delivery-only restaurant chain in October

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is starting a delivery-only restaurant chain with a menu personally curated by him. Called HotBox by Wiz, the restaurant chain will open for business on October 1, reported Billboard. The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, has partnered with restaurant brand curator Nextbite for the venture.

The menu includes the Grammy-nominated rapper's favourite dishes such as Taylor Gang Turkey Burger, Mac & Yellow; a gooey bowl of mac and cheese, and the Mile High Dark Chocolate Brownie. The restaurant chain will be delivering in Khalifa's hometown Pittsburgh as well as Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Denver, Washington, Indianapolis, Houston and New York City. More locations will be added to the list on the basis of fan voting on the food joint's website.