Cruise Resumes Driving in Houston: The Future of Autonomous Vehicles

Cruise announces the resumption of its driving operations in Houston, starting with human-driven vehicles. The company plans to transition to supervised autonomous driving, featuring a safety driver behind the wheel, in the coming weeks. This move aims to enhance the development and safety of autonomous vehicle technology.

Updated: 11-06-2024 21:31 IST
June 11 (Reuters) -

* CRUISE: RESUMING DRIVING IN HOUSTON

* CRUISE SAYS WILL START WITH HUMAN DRIVEN VEHICLES AND MOVE TO SUPERVISED AUTONOMOUS DRIVING WITH A SAFETY DRIVER BEHIND THE WHEEL IN THE COMING WEEKS Further company coverage:

