Cruise Resumes Driving in Houston: The Future of Autonomous Vehicles
Cruise announces the resumption of its driving operations in Houston, starting with human-driven vehicles. The company plans to transition to supervised autonomous driving, featuring a safety driver behind the wheel, in the coming weeks. This move aims to enhance the development and safety of autonomous vehicle technology.
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:31 IST
June 11 (Reuters) -
* CRUISE: RESUMING DRIVING IN HOUSTON
* CRUISE SAYS WILL START WITH HUMAN DRIVEN VEHICLES AND MOVE TO SUPERVISED AUTONOMOUS DRIVING WITH A SAFETY DRIVER BEHIND THE WHEEL IN THE COMING WEEKS Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nasdaq Hits Historic 17,000 Amid Technology Gains and Rising Treasury Yields
BHEL and BARC Join Forces for Hydrogen Technology Transfer
Amidst technology revolution, India's leasing sector to play a pivotal role for MSMEs: FICCI- PwC report
NZ to Permit Hand-Held Thermal Technology for Hunters on Public Conservation Land
China Tightens Export Controls on Aviation Technology