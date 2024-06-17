Abhishek Kumar Jain Joins Tanla Platforms as CFO, Driving New Growth

Hyderabad, India – June 17, 2024: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790), India's largest CPaaS provider, has announced the appointment of Abhishek Kumar Jain as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2024. With nearly two decades of experience at Wipro Limited, Jain aims to accelerate Tanla's business momentum.

Expressing enthusiasm, Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms, said, "I am very excited to welcome Abhishek to the Tanla family. With his varied experience in the finance domain globally, Abhishek is the perfect partner to accelerate Tanla's momentum across all dimensions of business. I am confident he will scale the function to new heights across business enablement as well as setting new benchmarks on governance."

Jain, who previously headed Financial Planning & Analysis at Wipro, added, "I am grateful to the Tanla Board for their trust and confidence in me and for giving me this opportunity. I have seen the incredible growth story of Tanla as an outsider and I am very excited to now join Uday and the leadership team to further accelerate the growth momentum and create value for all stakeholders. My priority would be to help drive profitable growth while continuing to elevate the standards of Governance."

Abhishek succeeds Aravind Viswanathan, whose tenure will end on July 31, 2024. The Board of Tanla expressed gratitude to Viswanathan for his invaluable contribution over the past three years. Viswanathan will oversee the closure of financials for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, and the Annual General Meeting in July to ensure a smooth transition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)