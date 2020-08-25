Left Menu
Kevin Hart reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart said in a stand-up set over the weekend that he tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

25-08-2020
Kevin Hart reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year
Kevin Hart. Image Credit: ANI

According to Page Six, Performing at the latest iteration of Dave Chappelle's An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the 41-year-old stand-up comedian said of his diagnosis, "The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am."

A source told Page Six that Chappelle has spent 100,000 USD on coronavirus rapid testing for attendees of the outdoor shows he's held this summer, with other performers including Donnell Rawlings, Bill Burr, Michelle Wolf, Questlove and Tobe Nwigwe.

