Kevin Hart reveals he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year
American actor and comedian Kevin Hart said in a stand-up set over the weekend that he tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:51 IST
American actor and comedian Kevin Hart said in a stand-up set over the weekend that he tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic.
According to Page Six, Performing at the latest iteration of Dave Chappelle's An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the 41-year-old stand-up comedian said of his diagnosis, "The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am."
A source told Page Six that Chappelle has spent 100,000 USD on coronavirus rapid testing for attendees of the outdoor shows he's held this summer, with other performers including Donnell Rawlings, Bill Burr, Michelle Wolf, Questlove and Tobe Nwigwe.
ALSO READ
Indian-Americans protest China's aggression against India; human right violations of Uyghurs
Indian-American Aman Gupta shoots 64, shares lead at US Men’s Amateur
Navajo Nation asks Trump to spare Native American from execution
Joe Biden names Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate
'Kamala Harris a strong asset for Joe Biden, mood of Indian-Americans positive'