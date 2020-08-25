Ajay Devgn expresses gratitude to fans for dedicating artworks, shares video

Left Menu
Sharing a montage of a couple of artworks dedicated to him, actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday expressed gratitude to fans for the same.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:58 IST
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a montage of a couple of artworks dedicated to him, actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday expressed gratitude to fans for the same. The artworks, shared on Instagram by the 'Singham' actor, featured characters from some of his popular hits.

As the video clip starts, it shows a pen-made sketch of the actor, followed by another pencil made sketch. The clip then shows a lively sketch of the actor from the movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The montage features another pencil-made sketch of Kajol and Ajay as they smilingly pose standing next to each other. After this, a sketch of Ajay as a police officer is showcased from the movie 'Singham'. The short clip then goes on to display a pencil made sketch from 'Tanjahi' and concludes with a colourful portrait of the star as soft piano keys are heard as the backdrop music.

Along with the clip, the 'Golmaal' actor noted in the captions, "Thank you guys @manjari128 @manjari.arts @avi_vinay@lovely_guru_02 @rohit.unknown.art@tirut.arts @abheearts #FanArt #Gratitude," as he expressed gratitude to fans for dedicating the artworks. Of late, the 'Bol Bachchan' actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn shared a video of himself entering a pandal and offering prayers to Ganpati deity on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and noted, "Ganpati Bappa Morya #HappyGaneshChaturthi." (ANI)

