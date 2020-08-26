Left Menu
'Power Trip' lead singer Riley Gale passes away

Riley Gale, the lead singer of the metal band 'Power Trip' has passed away at the age of 34.

A still from the band's concert (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

The news of his demise was announced by Gale's family on the band's Twitter account on Tuesday evening, reported Variety.

"It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night," the tweet read. However, the cause of death was not mentioned in the tweet.

"Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley's life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind," Variety quoted the family's statement. "You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him," the tweet further read.

His band 'Power Trip' played and toured with other heavy metal artists, such as Ozzy Osbourne, Anthrax, Exodus, Five Finger Death Punch, Napalm Death, and more.

